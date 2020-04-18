“Kathryn Bernardo demonstrates how to make washable face masks”

Watch as Kathryn Bernardo does a tutorial on a DIY washable face masks.

Protective gear like face masks, disposable or washable, have become very essential nowadays amid the health crisis brought by COVID-19.

Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo shared via Instagram on Friday that making a washable mask at home can actually be an alternative since it is easy to do.

“Please stay safe and stay at home! If it’s absolutely necessary to go out, don’t forget to take extra safety measures and wear a mask. Making your own DIY washable mask is easy and will help keep you, your family, and everyone else around you safe,” the actress posted.

In the video, Kathryn demonstrated the step-by-step process in creating a DIY washable masks using a big handkerchief and a hair tie.

The video has already amassed more than 1 million views as of this writing.

Residents of Luzon are currently required by the Department of Health to wear face masks whenever they leave their home while under enhanced community quarantine until April 30.