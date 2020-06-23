“Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Barretto and other Kapamilya stars send messages of support to Sofia Andres”

Sofia Andres revealed on Sunday that she has a baby.

Following her revelation on social media that she is now a mother, celebrity friends of Sofia Andres expressed their happiness and support for the actress.

On her Instagram page, various Kapamilya stars rallied behind Sofia as she opened up about the new chapter of her life.

“Yay! Our little angel,” Kathryn Bernardo commented on Sofia’s Instagram.

Meanwhile, Julia Barretto said, “I’m sooooo happy for you.”

“Happy for you sofi!!!!! Congrats,” Jane Oineza posted.

Loisa Andalio also commented, “Excited na si ninang!”

On Sunday, June 21, Sofia took to Instagram to announce that she has a baby with boyfriend Daniel Miranda.

The actress posted a video recounting her journey during pregnancy.

“They say when you’re pregnant, you get clingier. You crave a lot like a lot. It gets easier especially when your friends and your partner cooks for you. And eats with you. You get emotional and glowing. And then you eat more. You know what’s even more touching? It’s that a lot of people are there for you,” she said.

The actress remarked that her boyfriend has been with her through it all.

“Daniel has been there every step of the way. Every travels, night cravings, gatherings. And I’d be there too in his train rides and classes. And when I’m stressed out, he’d wake up in the middle of the night to massage me, to comfort me. It’s his way of telling me that we are in this together,” Sofia posted.