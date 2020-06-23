“Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Barretto and other Kapamilya stars send messages of support to Sofia Andres”

Sofia Andres revealed on Sunday that she has a baby.
Following her revelation on social media that she is now a mother, celebrity friends of Sofia Andres expressed their happiness and support for the actress.
On her Instagram page, various Kapamilya stars rallied behind Sofia as she opened up about the new chapter of her life.
“Yay! Our little angel,” Kathryn Bernardo commented on Sofia’s Instagram.
Meanwhile, Julia Barretto said, “I’m sooooo happy for you.”
“Happy for you sofi!!!!! Congrats,” Jane Oineza posted.
Loisa Andalio also commented, “Excited na si ninang!”
Being at home during the ECQ really made me feel real love from home as I was able to cherish the little things I can do and enjoy here, of course, like the DIY shoots. But on another end, ang dami ring na-cancel na plans and celebrations that had to be simply at home to be safe. And since today is a special day for the fathers, I just want to take the chance to celebrate my first love, my dad who has been with me through ups and downs. Thank you Daddy for the generosity and the love. I also want to celebrate my greatest love, Daniel. I’m so grateful that I have you by my side because you have brought so much color and adventure into my world. Not only that, you also been part in giving me my greatest happiness—our little angel. Right now I really feel complete, because I have my dad who always has my back, my love who loves me for who I am and now my little bundle of joy, whom I will love unconditionally and who will be my source of strength during these trying times. Shout out to all the fathers in the world, Happy Father’s Day! #lovefromhome
A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres) on Jun 21, 2020 at 1:04am PDT
On Sunday, June 21, Sofia took to Instagram to announce that she has a baby with boyfriend Daniel Miranda.
The actress posted a video recounting her journey during pregnancy.
“They say when you’re pregnant, you get clingier. You crave a lot like a lot. It gets easier especially when your friends and your partner cooks for you. And eats with you. You get emotional and glowing. And then you eat more. You know what’s even more touching? It’s that a lot of people are there for you,” she said.
The actress remarked that her boyfriend has been with her through it all.
“Daniel has been there every step of the way. Every travels, night cravings, gatherings. And I’d be there too in his train rides and classes. And when I’m stressed out, he’d wake up in the middle of the night to massage me, to comfort me. It’s his way of telling me that we are in this together,” Sofia posted.