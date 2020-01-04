“Kathryn Bernardo launches her YouTube channel”

Kathryn Bernardo has now ventured into the YouTube world.

Kathryn Bernardo kickstarted the new year with a big surprise for her fans. The actress launched her YouTube channel on January 3.

The Hello, Love, Goodbye star posted a welcome video on her channel to mark the beginning of her YouTube journey.

“She’s dressed like a princess but she walks around barefoot. She’s all dolled up but she’s not afraid to bask in the sun. She looks familiar so you believe you know her… but perhaps you don’t know her as well as you think you do; in fact, perhaps you don’t know her at all. She’s everyday Kath—no script, no fuss, no pretense,” said the description of her welcome video.

[embedded content]

The actress already amassed more than 90k subscribers two hours after it was launched.

“Let’s get to know each other better from here on out,” Kathryn said.

Fans expressed their excitement about Kathryn’s channel.

“OMG a dream come true for me,” one netizen said.

LOOK: Daniel Padilla joins family of Kathryn Bernardo for New Year’s Eve celebration

“Thank you for this new year gift, @bernardokath – your videos will surely be one’s sunshine amidst the cloudy day. It’s 2020 and thank you for continuously finding a way to make us feel the joy of being loved. #EverydayKath,” another netizen said.