“Kathryn Bernardo named as one of the ‘People of the Year’”
Kathryn Bernardo was hailed as one of the ‘People of the Year’ by PeopleAsia.
Kathryn Bernardo added another feather to her cap after being named as one of the “People of the Year” by PeopleAsia for its special collector issue. According to the magazine, the “People of the Year” is “an annual list of movers and shakers who stood out and made a difference in their respective fields.”
The Kapamilya star made history this year after her movie Hello, Love, Goodbye became a global box-office success. “Kathryn Bernardo, armed with a record-breaking P881-million in box office receipts for the top grossing Hello Love, Goodbye, became the undisputed “Box Office Queen” of her generation,” PeopleAsia wrote.
Kathryn extended her gratitude to the magazine for including her on the list.
Other awardees for this year include Lea Salonga, Gary Valenciano, and Michael Cinco, among others.