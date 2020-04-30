“Kathryn Bernardo on frontliner sister: ‘Mas naging proud ako lalo sa ate ko during this situation’”

Kathryn Bernardo’s sister is currently working as a nurse in the United Kingdom.

Kathryn Bernardo expressed how proud she is of her sister who is currently working as a nurse abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“’Yung sister ko mismo, nag-ta-trabaho siya sa UK. Nagkukuwento siya kung paano ang sitwasyon niya doon, kung ano ang sitwasyon nila and hindi siya joke. So mas naging proud ako lalo sa ate ko during this situation,” the actress said in an interview on Magandang Buhay.

Kathryn shared that she always communicate with her sister and with the other members of her family since some of them are currently living in different locations.

“Nag-uusap kami palagi buti ngayon mayroon ng apps to call them anytime, nag-a-update-an kami. Hindi naman nagkukulang sina ate sa communication kasi rule din sa bahay. Kasi ibang bansa rin si kuya, tapos iba ‘yung ate ko. Tapos ‘yung papa ko sa Cabanatuan. So magkakahiwalay kami lahat. So nag-a-update-an,” she stated.

Kathryn relayed that she made a lot of realizations amid the current ordeal that the world is facing.

“Una, na-realize mo kung gaano ka-precious ang buhay. Parang dati alam mo naman pero ngayon extra thankful ka kasi healthy ka, okay ka at kailangan talaga gawin mo lahat na, protect yourself para maprotektahan mo ang ibang tao,” Kathryn said.

She added that she has learned to appreciate more the even smallest things in life.

“Tapos na-appreciate ko ‘yung maliliit na bagay. Grabe lang ‘yung pagiging grateful ko ngayon sa lahat. Kasi hindi natin in-expect na ganito siya katagal, na ‘yung buong mundo ay tumigil because of this virus. So grabe ‘yung appreciation ko ngayon sa life,” ani Kathryn.