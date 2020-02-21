“Kathryn Bernardo receives People of the Year award”

Kathryn Bernardo was awarded alongside Gary Valenciano, Lea Salonga, senator Sonny Angara, among others.

Kathryn Bernardo received her People of the Year award on Thursday, February 20. The actress, alongside other awardees, were gathered by People Asia for the awarding ceremony.

Kathryn was awarded alongside Gary Valenciano, Lea Salonga, and Senator Sonny Angara, among others.

“Ending 2019 with nothing but a grateful heart. Thank you, PeopleAsia, for including me in your list! I am honored to be featured alongside these inspiring people who continue to make a difference,” Kathryn posted on her Instagram last year upon the announcement that she was one of the awardees.

READ: Kathryn Bernardo named as one of the ‘People of the Year’

Kathryn received recognition for achieving an incredible feat at the box office for Hello, Love, Goodbye. The film, which earned 1.3 billion pesos, is the highest grossing film in the country to date.