“Kathryn Bernardo reveals Daniel Padilla’s “soft and fragile side” in birthday video”

Kathryn Bernardo shared her virtual birthday gift for boyfriend Daniel Padilla by making a special video vlog for him on her YouTube channel.

For Daniel Padilla’s 24th birthday, Kathryn Bernardo made sure to share something special with the celebrant and her followers on social media. The Kapamilya actress posted a collage of the actor on her Instagram account along with the caption explaining just how special he is to her and how she wants to share with the world how she sees a more personal side to him.

She wrote: “There’s a side of you that not everyone gets to see, and it’s probably my favorite. So today, I want to show the world what a beautiful person you really are. If only they can see you the way I see you—your smile, your laughter, your heart. Your soft and fragile side. ❤️ 😌Thank you for being a living proof that guys like you still do exist in this world. I love you sooo much! Happy birthday, my mahal!

On her YouTube channel Everyday Kath, she posted a two and a half minute video she made for DJ which included her favorite clips from their travels together in France, Rome, Iceland, and the U.S.

The couple first met on the set of the weekend youth-oriented series Growing Up in 2011, where as early as that time, DJ had already been open and candid to the press about his admiration for his onscreen partner in his first ever television project.

They were given their first primetime series Princess and I in 2012 which solidified their love team called Kathniel. The couple admitted their relationship in 2018 and have been going strong as one of the most successful and sought after reel-turned-real love teams in showbiz today.

Watch the video here:

