“Kathryn Bernardo shares father’s day message for ‘my ever so simple papa’”

Kathryn Bernardo honors her father Teodoro Bernardo in a sweet Father’s day post.

Last Sunday, June 21, Kathryn Bernardo shifted the spotlight to her dad, Teodoro Bernardo, in honor of Father’s Day. The 24-year-old Kapamilya actress shared her favorite photos growing up with her father who is a doctor and reminded her followers to cherish every moment with their parents. In her post, Kathryn described her dad as a “simple papa.”

As early as six years ago, Kathryn’s dad made headlines when he hinted of his approval of Daniel Padilla for his daughter during his speech at Kathryn’s debut in 2014. He was quoted as saying, “To DJ, Thank you for taking care of Kathryn. So far, so good.”

She wrote,

“Felt kinda emotional last night as I was browsing through old photos of my papa. Time really flies and now it’s slowly sinking in. Growing up, I’ve seen all versions of him—from having tight to sagging skin, from having thick black hair to white and thin, from always running to taking his time walking, from being the strictest to becoming the chillest one in our family, from being the last one to go to bed to being the first. Everything happens so fast! Cherish every moment and love your parents because time is something we can never take back.🥺 Happy happy father’s day to my ever so simple papa! I still have so many dreams for us papa! I promise to make them happen. We love and miss you!🥰🕺#teddyBEARnardo”