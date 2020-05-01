“Kathryn Bernardo shares reason why she helps anonymously”

This is the reason why Kathryn Bernardo helps unannounced.

Like other celebrities, Kathryn Bernardo has been extending a hand to those who are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Kathryn wanted to help anonymously.

In an interview on Magandang Buhay , Kathryn shared the reason why she wanted to help unannounced.

“Hindi lang siguro ako comfortable na…. Minsan kasi iba ‘yung dating kapag artista eh tapos tumulong para lang iwas lang… alam mo ‘yun? Basta makatulong. ‘Yun lang naman ‘yung point,” she said.

The actress relayed that she tapped the help of her mother Min Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s mother Karla Estrada for some initiatives during her birthday. The actress celebrated her birthday last March 26.

“Part ng birthday ko ‘yun tapos kami ni tita Karla (Estrada), mga maliliit na tulong lang naman na kaya nating ibigay. Hindi naman siguro kailangan malaman lahat. Importante na nakarating ‘yung tulong na ‘yun. Kami nila mama at tita Karla ang nag-ayos po non, hindi lang ako,” she stated.