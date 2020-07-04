“Kathryn Bernardo shares secret to staying fit while under quarantine”

Kathryn Bernardo is not letting the quarantine to get in the way of her pursuit of an active and healthy lifestyle.

In her latest vlog uploaded Friday, the actress shared how she works out at home by taking on a three-day fitness challenge, where she asked three different trainers—Janie Buelow, Kat Geronimo Garcia a.k.a. Mama Kat, and Lovely Abella—to guide her virtually.

“For three days I have decided to just follow their workout advice, just get moving. We’ll be doing a different ab workout every day,” she said.

Her workout routine includes exercises that target not just her abs, but also her arms and glutes, such as forearm plank to pike, reach sit-ups, oblique crushers, curtsey lunge, and power lunge.

As of this writing, Kathryn’s fitness video has been viewed for more than 294,000 times.

Kathryn, who started vlogging in January, now has more than 1.8 million subscribers.

In an Instagram post last June, Kathryn said she had made a promise to herself that she would work out at least three times a week to keep her body healthy “and to offset all those junk I eat.”

“Thanks to online and Zoom workout classes, I actually ended up working out almost every day! You just need to find out the right fitness routine for you, and I swear, you’ll enjoy the process along the way,” she said.

She also told those who are attempting to stay healthy during the quarantine to start with 15 minutes per day and adjust it from there based on what their body can handle.

“There are lots of free ab/full-body workout routines that you can check on YouTube for reference,” she said.

Aside from keeping herself fit during the quarantine, Kathryn had been busy participating in fundraising projects to support the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Her close friend, actor and spoken word poet Juan Miguel Severo, revealed last March that the Hello, Love, Goodbye star has been helping those affected by the health crisis behind the scenes.