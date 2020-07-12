“Kathryn Bernardo to ABS-CBN: ‘Hindi ka namin iiwan hanggang sa makabangon ka muli’”

Kathryn Bernardo is among the Kapamilya stars who has been vocally supporting the network in its fight for franchise renewal.

“Hindi ka namin iiwan hanggang sa makabangon ka muli.”

These were the words of Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo who took to Instagram to express her love for her mother network ABS-CBN after the Congress has officially denied its franchise renewal application on Friday, July 10.

Kathryn, who posted a clip showing a part of the broadcasting station’s building, and a photo of her with boyfriend Daniel Padilla, said on her post:

“Ang dami mong pinagdaanan nitong mga nakaraang buwan. Ang daming sumubok sa ‘yo— nangmaliit at kumutya. Pero hindi ka sumuko. Nandito ka pa rin, patuloy na nagbibigay ng pag-asa sa aming lahat.”

Kathryn is a homegrown talent of Star Magic, the talent management arm of ABS-CBN, and has been with the network since she entered showbiz in 2003.

She assured that she will never the leave ABS-CBN especially during this dark time. “Kami naman ngayon, hayaan mong kami ang magbigay ng liwanag sa ‘yo sa panahong pinaka-kailangan mo kami. Hindi pa dito nagtatapos ang lahat. Hindi ka namin iiwan hanggang sa makabangon ka muli,” she wrote.

Concluding her post, the Kapamilya actress said, “Magpakatatag ka. Kakayanin natin ‘to nang magkakasama. Mahal kita, ABS-CBN. Tandaan mo ‘yan.❤️💚💙”

Kathryn, together with her reel and real-life partner Daniel Padilla, did a series of top-rating TV shows with ABS-CBN including Princess and I, Got To Believe, Pangako Sa’ Yo, and La Luna Sangre, just to name a few. On the big screen, they were able to produce blockbuster hits like Crazy, Beautiful You, Barcelona: A Love Untold, Can’t Help Falling In Love, and The Hows of Us, among others.

Earlier this year, KathNiel was reported to star in a new teleserye titled Tanging Mahal.