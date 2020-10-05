Kathy Uyen launches international training program in Emotional Intelligence for children 6-17 years old

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On October 3rd 2020, the International Acting, Performing Arts and Public Speaking Academy – A.C.T Academy – officially held the Open Day event to launch the Acting and Public Speaking programs for Kids & Teens from 6 to 17 year-old with its key mission of “Nurturing Your Child’s Emotional Intelligence”.



Kathy Uyen at the event

At the event, Co-Founder and C.E.O of A.C.T Academy – Kathy Uyen – officially announced two new core programs in: A.C.T Young Actors in Acting and A.C.T Young Leaders in Public Speaking, Communication & Presentation. The program was designed based on the curriculum of world-renowned performing arts organization and international examining board, International Performing Arts & Theatre Limited (I-PATH) from the UK, and the A.C.T Method.

I-PATH provides a rich curriculum and extensive resources for acting and public speaking, teacher training, and for the first time in Vietnam, will award international certifications to students in this arts discipline. Simultaneously, the A.C.T Method provides a foundation for students to master Acting and Public Speaking skills. A.C.T Method stands for “A Conscious Thought” – created and developed by Kathy Uyen based on her vast international and local experience in coaching acting to allow people to control their emotions by reframing their thoughts.

According to Kathy Uyen, Emotional Intelligence is an important factor to enrich a child’s personality.

“The Arts of Acting and Public Speaking will provide the stepping stones for children to develop emotional intelligence to become their best “characters” on camera, on stage, and in life,” shared Uyen.

Co-founder of A.C.T Academy, Educator/Artist, Thanh Bui, shared: “I strongly believe that one of the key soft-skills of successful people today is their ability to express themselves confidently and clearly, and to be able to connect with people whether in an interview, a boardroom or a Ted Talk. What Kathy brings to Vietnamese children is incredible to prepare them as change-makers for Vietnam.”

The event received strong attention and participation from parents interested in holistic development of children, as well as Educator/Artist Thanh Bui, Designer Thuy Nguyen, Louis Nguyen – Tang Thanh Ha, and Shark Thai Van Linh.

