“Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a baby girl”

Katy Perry is having a baby girl.

This was the revelation of the global pop star in her latest Instagram post. “It’s a girl,” she posted with the photo of her boyfriend Orlando Bloom smeared with what seemed to be a pink frosting.

Various celebrities expressed their elation over the news on Instagram including Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, and Dua Lipa, among others.

It is going to be Katy and Orlando’s first child together.

It was in March when Katy revealed that she is pregnant via her music video for the song Never Worn White.

The couple got engaged in February 2019.