Katy Perry Drops New Single ‘Never Worn White’

Written by Jackson Langford on March 5, 2020

Katy Perry has released her first single of 2020, ‘Never Worn White’, and made a surprise announcement: she’s pregnant.

She revealed her pregnancy in the song’s accompanying music video, in a similar vein to when Cardi B revealed her pregnancy on SNL back in 2018.

‘Never Worn White’ is the fourth standalone single Perry has released within the past year. 2019 saw the release of three tracks – ‘Never Really Over’, ‘Small Talk’ and ‘Harleys In Hawaii’.

Perry’s first performance since the news will actually be in Australia. She’ll be performing at the MCG as part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – in the pre-match and post-match celebration. It’s predicted to be the largest women’s cricket match of all time, and is taking place on Sunday, 8th March.

That won’t be Perry’s only performance in Australia, though. Last week she announced that she’ll be playing a free show in the rural Victorian town of Bright on Wednesday, 11th March, as a token of her gratitude to the firefighters that helped contain the bushfires that ravaged the state earlier this year.

Watch the video for ‘Never Worn White’ below.