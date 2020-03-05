“Katy Perry is pregnant”

Katy Perry confirmed her pregnancy via her new music video.

Hours before the release of her new music video for the song called “Never Worn White,” American singer Katy Perry had her fans guessing whether or not she’s pregnant as one of the teasers seemed to hint at the possibility that she’s carrying a child in her womb.

On March 5, at around 1 PM, (Philippine Time), the 35-year-old singer confirmed that she’s indeed expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom by showing her baby bump in the music video.

Watch the music video below:

[embedded content]

Various news publications such as People and E! News confirmed the reports.

Katy Perry got engaged to Orlando Bloom in February 2019.

Some of Katy Perry’s hits include “Firework,” “California Gurls,” and “Teenage Dream.”