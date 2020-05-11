Katy Perry says her new album will drop this year

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on May 11, 2020

It’s been three years since the release of Katy Perry‘s last studio album, but in a recent livestream she revealed that fans can expect her fifth LP to drop later this year.

Taking to Facebook, Perry was discussing staying creative while she remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic before confirming that her new album will drop this year.

“I’m going to put out a record this year, quarantined or not, because we ain’t gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing, even if we’re dancing in our homes.”

“In California, you know, there’s going to be a lot of rules and ways of doing things,” she also said.

“We’re not just going to go back to normal.”

She also gave some details surrounding the album’s lead single, ‘Daisies’, which is due out later this week.

“It’s a song for all of the dreams that you guys have been dreaming about, and all the things you want to achieve,” she said.

“Maybe you’ve had a lot of time to reflect. I mean, we’ve had a lot of time to reflect and think about possibly what we took for granted in the past and how it will change in the future. This song is kind of about doing that, and going and getting your dreams.”

Katy Perry was in the country just before COVID-19 became an uncontrolled pandemic, performing as part of the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. She also played a free concert in regional Victoria for firefighters and families impacted by the 2020 bushfires.

In other KP news, the superstar is set to appear on MasterChef Australia this week. Her 2008 single ‘Hot N Cold’ has been the theme song for the show since its first season in 2009.

Watch her full livestream below.

