Katy Steele Announces National Tour Behind New Solo Album, Shares Single

Perth singer Katy Steele will embark on a national tour throughout July and August in support of her upcoming second solo album, Big Star. The tour will see Steele play dates in all major cities and a bunch of regional centres around the country, kicking off on Thursday, 6th July in Newcastle and finishing on Friday, 25th August in Albany WA.

Alongside this announcement, the former Little Birdy frontwoman has shared a new single from Big Star, titled ‘Come And See Me’. You can listen to the new track below. The album will be released on Friday, 9th June.

Katy Steele: ‘Come And See Me’

[embedded content]

As Steele explained in a statement, ‘Come and See Me’ was created for a travel advertising campaign that never came to fruition. “We were trying to capture the spontaneity of two people travelling exploring new terrain and looking for a new landscape,” said Steele. “We were drawn to the classic feel of those eighties hits with the big synths and wanted the song to feel nostalgic, like hearing a classic track for the first time.”

Steele’s first solo album Human arrived in 2016. ‘Come and See Me’ is the third single released from the forthcoming album, following ‘The End Is Near’ and ‘Feel So Bad’.

“Like many projects that demand so much energy and creativity, there were times I questioned everything,” Steele said of the album. “However one of the most important lessons I’ve learnt about myself is that I will never stop creating, no matter what life throws my way. This is what I was born to do.”

Katy Steele Big Star Australian Tour 2023

Thursday, 6th July – Venue TBA, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 7th July – Mary’s Underground, Sydney

Saturday, 8th July – Heritage Hotel, Wollongong

Friday, 14th July – BBQ & Beer Festival, Adelaide

Saturday, 15th July – Altar, Hobart

Thursday, 27th July – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Friday, 28th July, Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns

Wednesday, 2nd August – Ararat Town Hall. Ararat

Thursday, 3rd August – Sooki Lounge, Geelong

Friday, 4th August – The Workers Club, Melbourne

Saturday, 5th August – The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

Thursday, 24th August – The River, Margaret River

Friday, 25th August – Six Degrees, Albany

Tickets are on sale now via Katy Steele’s website.

