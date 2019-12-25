“Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo’s son turns 2”
Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo celebrated their son’s 2nd birthday.
Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo threw a party to celebrate their son Pio Joaquin’s second birthday. The Cebu-based couple invited their close family and friends for Joaquin’s special day.
December is a special month for Kaye and Paul Jake who also tied the knot in December 2016. Before the party, they had their anniversary weekend at Plantation Bay Resort and Spa in Cebu.
“Anniv weekend… more like a Joaquin weekend. Hahaha. love you!” Paul Jake quipped.
In Kaye’s previous interviews, she has been vocal about Joaquin being a miracle and an answered prayer. She is also hoping that they would soon be blessed with a baby girl.
READ: Kaye Abad, wish na magka-baby girl next year
Kaye, who went on a showbiz hiatus since moving to Cebu to start a family, had her comeback this year through the TV series Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit.
WATCH: Kaye Abad, balik teleserye kasama si Cristine Reyes sa ‘Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit’
Before joining Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit, Kaye’s last TV appearance was in the 2014 teleserye Two Wives who also stars Erich Gonzales and Jason Abalos.