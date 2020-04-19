“‘Kayo na lang ulit’: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo bring kilig to fans with sweet exchange on social media”

John Lloyd Cruz had fans feeling kilig with their recent exchange on social media.

In what seemed to be a strange yet elating move, John Lloyd Cruz suddenly went over his former onscreen partner Bea Alonzo’s Instagram page — leaving comments in her old posts with some even dating back to as early as 2013.

Roughly about six days ago, John Lloyd randomly commented on Bea’s post from 2019 — leaving the latter wondering with the move.

She asked: “2019 pa tong post ko ah, bakit ka nagbbrowse sa ig ko?” the actor replied: “Napindot lang.”

But as it turns out, John Lloyd left comments in several other photos of Bea on Instagram.

In one of her photos of a full moon, John Lloyd wrote: “Hirap yakapin ng sarili ‘pag bilog ang buwan pero don ata niya pinakakailangan maramdaman sariling pakalinga at pag-unawa. Wala lang. Wala naman. Di ko alam na nakukuha din pala ng buwan ang atensyon mo.”

To which Bea replied: “Always. Pero mas masarp siguro kung may katabi.”

See some of the photos below:

The exchange between the two had fans feeling kilig — with some even saying “Kayo na lang ulit” in reference to a line in their 2004 movie “One More Chance.”

The two were last seen together in a live script reading of “That Thing Called Tadhana” last February 14.

It can be recalled that John Lloyd Cruz went on a showbiz hiatus for almost three years. The two last worked together in the film “A Second Chance” back in 2015.

Meanwhile, the two stars alongside directors Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas, teased about a collaboration said to come out in the coming weeks.