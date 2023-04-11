Kaytranada & Aminé Unite as Kaytraminé, Release Debut Single ft. Pharrell

Kaytranada and Aminé have officially teamed up as Kaytraminé, debuting their new collab project with a single featuring Pharrell Williams called ‘4EVA’. It’s the first cut from Kaytraminé’s debut self-titled album, which will arrive sometime in May.

Kaytraminé is not a new idea by any means: the producer and rapper have been in each other’s orbits for nearly a decade since Aminé released a bootleg remix of Kaytranada’s ‘At All’. Kaytranada loved the remix so much that he wound up producing three tracks on Aminé’s 2015 mixtape Calling Brio.

@media (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 749px) { .pb_prebidjs_300x250_a_1681172014_6434a62eb05db__wrapper { min-height: 250px; } } @media (min-width: 750px) { .pb_prebidjs_300x250_a_1681172014_6434a62eb05db__wrapper { display: none; } } @media (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 749px) { .news_300x250_p_slot0__wrapper { display: none; } } @media (min-width: 750px) { .news_300x250_p_slot0__wrapper { min-height: 250px; } }

Kaytraminé: ‘4EVA’ feat. Pharrell

[embedded content]

The album from Kaytraminé will follow Aminé’s TWOPOINTFIVE mixtape which he dropped in 2021; Kaytranada’s last full-length release was 2019’s Bubba.

The latter has been very busy over the last couple of years though – he opened for The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn tour (and will do so again in Europe this year), and teamed up with Anderson .Paak for a single called ‘Twin Flame‘ (which landed at #187 in the Hottest 200). The producer also helped out on singles from PinkPantheress, IDK and Denzel Curry.

Aminé was in the country very recently, touring with Falls Festival over the New Year’s period.

Further Reading

The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. Releasing New Solo Album in 2023

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown Announce Collaborative Album, Share First Single

The Kid LAROI Releases Goofy Video for ‘I GUESS IT’S LOVE?’