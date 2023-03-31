KBTG Wins MongoDB APAC Innovation Awards 2023_KB23479.JPG

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 31 March 2023 – On March 30, 2023, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) was named the winner of the 2023 MongoDB APAC Innovation Award in the Customer-Focused category through MAKE by KBank, a money management application for the new generation. This award honors projects and people who dream big, celebrating the groundbreaking use of data to build compelling applications and the creativity of professionals expanding the limits of technology with MongoDB.

Mr. Chetaphan Siridanupath, Managing Director of KBTG, said, “we are thrilled to be one of the nine winners of this year’s MongoDB APAC Innovation Awards. At KBTG, we always strive to empower our customers’ lives through innovations. MAKE by KBank is one such innovation that allows our users to take control of their finances. To continue to achieve great customer satisfaction, we need to continue delivering new features as well as maintain the excellence of our system. MongoDB’s solutions have made development so much quicker and keeping our system optimized and secure so much easier.”

Mr. Chetaphan Siridanupath, Managing Director of KBTG

Established in 2016, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) is the technology arm of KASIKORNBANK (KBank), one of Thailand’s leading commercial banks. A digital banking pioneer and innovation powerhouse, KBTG aims to build world-class technology and groundbreaking solutions that would create a disruptive force within the fintech industry, with its mission rooted in two prominent areas: run the bank and create the future. In 2020, KBTG launched MAKE by KBank, a money management application specifically designed to accommodate the Thai young generation’s financial needs. With unique features like:



Cloud Pocket split money under one bank account into unlimited pockets, allocated for separate usages to accommodate various lifestyles.

split money under one bank account into unlimited pockets, allocated for separate usages to accommodate various lifestyles. Chat Banking transaction records reconstructed into an intuitive chat format, easy to view the sender’s name and review past transactions.

transaction records reconstructed into an intuitive chat format, easy to view the sender’s name and review past transactions. Pop Pay send money to nearby friends in the 10-meter radius, simply wait for Bluetooth to display their icon and click on their picture to transfer.

send money to nearby friends in the 10-meter radius, simply wait for Bluetooth to display their icon and click on their picture to transfer. Expense Summary summarize users’ monthly spending to help them analyze and improve their financial habits.

Combined with traditional mobile banking features, MAKE by KBank has proven itself to be a strong newcomer in the fintech industry. The app currently serves more than one million users across the nation with widely positive feedback. As of January 2023, 3.5 million cloud pockets have been created and more than 72% of all users are younger than 30 years old, proving its popularity among the young generation. With a bright future ahead, KBTG and MAKE by KBank are hoping to help Thai people manage their money more easily, be more disciplined with their finances, and ultimately improve their financial literacy that will lead up to a better quality of life – one cloud pocket at a time.

