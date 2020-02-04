“KC Concepcion bonds with her father Gabby Concepcion”

KC Concepcion shares her bonding moment with father Gabby Concepcion.

KC Concepcion delighted her online followers with a sweet moment she had with her father Gabby Concepcion on Instagram.

Before meeting her father, KC got to mingle with her fans online and one netizen asked her, “Nagkikita ba kayo ng daddy Gabby mo? If yes, I will be happy.”

“YES this is how pops asks me out on a date #GirlDaddy,” the actress wrote, sharing a screenshot of Gabby’s message asking her, “Where tonight?”

KC also shared that she is close with her sister Garie Concepcion, who is also a singer-actress.

Later that night, KC then shared short clips of her dinner date with her dad and introduced him as her ‘handsome date.’

In the clip, KC also told her father “I missed you” and later on told the netizens, “Magde-date muna kami.”

Gabby and KC have also been vocal about their closeness to each other and the latter even shared, “We share the same love for nature, adventure & animals! Love you pops.”

“Love you more baby girl ❤” Gabby replied.

The seasoned actor was also excited to see his daughter again and reposted the clip during their dinner and described it as “Priceless… A moment like this.”

Coincidentally, right after KC posted their date night online, her mom Sharon Cuneta also shared an Instagram post appreciating her two daughters Frankie and Miel Pangilinan for being so close.

Megastar reposted Frankie’s tweet comparing her photos with Miel, whom she fondly call as “Peanut” during her arrival last December 18 and when she had to leave for New York last January 19. Frankie is currently getting her degree in New York University.

“Awww…my two precious girls who are so close that it is enjoyable just watching them do stuff together at home, listening to how happy they are while talking,” she wrote.

“Kakie has been calling Yellie her ‘baby Peanut’ since Yeyie was in my tummy. These photos are so sweet. These are my loving, good-hearted girls who truly treasure me and our family. I am so proud to be their mother!” Sharon added.

It can be recalled that during her birthday celebration on ASAP Natin ‘To, KC was noticeably absent and soon explained on Instagram that she wasn’t able to attend due to ‘personal reasons.’

Sharon soon sent an open letter for KC and expressed how much she is missing her already. In a separate interview during the renewal of her contract with ABS-CBN, she also said that it is normal for a mother to wonder and worry where her child is and she only had to publicize the letter since KC greeted her online.

“I haven’t really known for years now what has been going on with you, in your life, in your heart. I would think that the first person you would talk to would me, your Mama. I feel that you have distanced yourself from us who truly love you, when we all hunger for our family to be complete,” Megastar wrote at the time.