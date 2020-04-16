“KC Concepcion donates PPEs to hospitals in Las Piñas and Quezon City”

KC Concepcion gives back to healthcare workers by providing them much-needed PPEs.

After donating hand sanitizers for those who need them amid the COVID-19 pandemic, KC Concepcion went out this time to help our frontliners in the medical field.

On Instagram, the 35-year-old actress revealed that she donated various Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) to the Perpetual Help Medical Center in Las Piñas and the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City.

The daughter of Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta donated latex gloves, goggles, masks, isolation suits, booties, and head covers, among others.

Thanking the medical frontliners for their passion and dedication, she wrote: “God bless our healthcare workers on the frontline. They are fighting hard & need our support—they are human too.”

As of writing, the Philippines has already recorded 5,453 cases, with 349 deaths and 353 recoveries.