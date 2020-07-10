“KC Concepcion enjoys her solo vacation at an exclusive resort in Batangas”

KC Concepcion enjoyed arelaxing respite from Metro Manila with an instant retreat in the far South.

After spending all three months being isolated in her condo for the duration of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), KC Concepcion headed to a private resort in Lipa, Batangas which is also the favorite retreat destination of many local celebrities. KC brought along her two pet dogs Churro and Chica on their mini-vacation which started last July 1.

On her Instagram post last July 3, KC wrote, “My body + mind were craving for mother nature after 100 days of solo isolation in my condo My villa comes with a pool filled with water coming from a natural spring! Just untouched water found deep within the property of @thefarmatsanbenito… The dogs get to swim for the first time, I hear birds chirping everywhere, and huge snails are taking their sweet time too ♥️

…Pag nasa Philippines ako parang gusto ko na yata sa probinsya?? Parang gumaganda mood at katawan ng tao dito e. Walking a lot, working out with no mask (just fresh air), eating more veggies, saying a morning prayer under a 300-year old mango tree? Check check check 🥭⭐️

…Immune booster of the day: My happy fur babies Churro & Chica + staying away from toxic environments, people, thoughts & things. Try natin dumedma sa mga hindi nakakaganda … gagaang loob natin magiging blooming ka pa hahaha”