“KC Concepcion explains why she was not able to join Sharon Cuneta’s birthday special in ASAP”

Actress KC Concepcion was absent on ASAP last Sunday but gives a message for her mother Sharon Cuneta on Instagram.

KC Concepcion took to Instagram to explain why she was not able to join her mother Sharon Cuneta during her birthday celebration in ASAP last January 5.

Sharon’s husband Kiko Pangilinan and daughters Frankie Pangilinan Miel Pangilinan surprised her on the variety show.

In her post, KC admitted that she was not present because of personal reasons.

She wrote, “Happy birthday, mama. ♥️ I’m sorry I couldn’t join the ASAP celebration for personal reasons. We may not be perfect, but in the many ways I know how to LOVE you, I have, I do and I always will. I have done all I can to help you when I could and to make you proud knowing you had me so young.”

KC also stressed that she will always try her best for her mother.

“If I fail, I’m only human and I’m sorry. But I try my best. Happiest birthday to you mama. May your light shine brighter and brighter and I will see you soon. I love you and pray for your happiness always,” she said.