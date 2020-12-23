“KC Concepcion gets YouTube’s Silver Play Button”

KC Concepcion took to social media to celebrate a huge milestone in her life as a vlogger.

KC Concepcion took to social media to celebrate a huge milestone in her life as a vlogger.

On Instagram, the actress-host announced that she has received the Silver Creator Award from video-sharing site YouTube.

The Silver Creator Award, or the Silver Play Button, is given to YouTube channels with 100,000 subscribers.

In her caption, KC expressed her gratitude to all those who have been supporting her YouTube channel, The KC Diaries.

“I started my channel early this year. In 2020, we traveled to Singapore, Vienna, Geneva, and France, learned to cook new dishes + whip up some cocktails through ‘Kitchen Collabs’ and ‘Casa Kristina’, got some beauty + wardrobe hacks through ‘KC’s Closet’… and even got to look through my personal collections at home.”

“Thank you for experiencing life with me, one video at a time. Cheers to more adventures in 2021!” she added.

In her most recent vlog, released last December 19, KC shares how she makes her own version of sangria. The video marks the first episode of her new “Christmas Cocktail” series.

[embedded content]

Recently, she also collaborated with Matteo Guidicelli for the latest episode of her video series “Kitchen Collabs.” Together, the two cooked pasta con tonno, or tuna pasta, as they discuss the actor-singer’s married life with Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo.

[embedded content]

KC, who posted her first vlog in January, now has over 196,000 subscribers.