“KC Concepcion now has 100,000 YouTube subscribers”

Actress and jewelry designer KC Concepcion has hit 100,000 subscribers on video-sharing site YouTube.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 22, KC extended her appreciation to all her fans and followers.

“Hey loves! We’ve just hit 100,000 subscribers on my YouTube channel. So thankful that you’ve joined me on this journey!” she said in the caption.

“I’m so touched and super pleased to be doing life with all of you, sharing what I know, learning and discovering things with each other, one video at a time… I’m so excited to have you all, thank you for your time and love. Cheers to our future adventures! xoxo, Kace,” she added.

KC is expected to receive a Silver Creator Award from YouTube.

The Silver Creator Award is given to YouTube channels with 100,000 subscribers.

KC, 35, released her YouTube channel, “The KC Diaries,” back in February.

Her most popular vlog to date is a cooking video in collaboration with fellow YouTuber and Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala co-star Judy Ann Santos.