“KC Concepcion on celebrating her 34th birthday: ‘Gratefulness is the key to happiness’”

Actress and businesswoman KC Concepcion practices social distancing on her birthday this year.

Having been on home quarantine on her own since last month, KC Concepcion shared just how happy she was to receive a meaningful gift from family a day before her 34th birthday last April 6, Monday. The actress and businesswoman also shared some birthday thoughts after their interaction which also included social distancing. And even though she was not able to be as affectionate as she usually is with her loved ones, KC admitted their presence made all the difference in her celebrating her birthday.

She wrote, “Gratefulness is the key to happiness Today my bestie cousins surprised me at my door- first time I had any face to face interaction with anyone in one month!!! They couldn’t come close nor enter, but they picked up & dropped off my favorite coffee & some bottles of wine & cheese to help me celebrate my birthday tomorrow. The joy I felt was different from what I’ve felt before. This gesture meant so much more knowing the limits & boundaries of what we are able to do to live life these days… Recently we’ve been made to do the unthinkable- separate & scatter, instead of be intimate & gather. It’s a weird feeling to not be able to ‘beso’ or give a goodbye hug as they greeted me & walked away, smiling – behind their masks. ♥️ #Quarantales”

KC lives independently from her family along with her two dogs Churro and Chica. The jewelry designer and artist has been sharing updates on her life in quarantine life on her Instagram account which currently has 3.2M followers.