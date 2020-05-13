“KC Concepcion remembers her college graduation in Paris”

KC Concepcion shares her realizations after doing home quarantine by herself for the past two months.

As the country reaches its two-month mark for the nationwide community quarantine, KC Concepcion was reminded of her college graduation day as she shared some parallel realizations of learnings from school and what she has learned while living solo during home quarantine. Last May 12, the 35-year-old actress and businesswoman posted a throwback photo on Instagram of her graduation day at the American University of Paris which was attended by her mom Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan and her half-siblings Frankie and Miel.

She wrote,

“Graduation day ‘08 Forever thankful that my parents sent me away to Europe for university. 5 years of growing from a teen to a twenty-something. In a new home that hardly spoke English at all (I had to learn everryything from banking to groceries to doctor’s visits in French). I eventually grew into it, adapted to the culture, got molded by the places and people— that time remains to be an enormous part of who I am today. Funny thing is, I feel like I’m back there now, thrown into something new, something unfamiliar, something different… and succeeding in the situations you find yourself in… as we all learn so much more about how to do LIFE in these bewildering times.

.

How to do things, how to feel things, how to stay disciplined, how to manage your emotions, how to empathize, how to support yourself, not getting it right all the time, but staying the course and picking yourself back up again. Not knowing what the next thing is gonna be, but going with the flow and just doing it. I’m back to the everydayness of life where there are ups and downs, scary times and then finding pleasure all around. My time as a university student and this time as a student of life (while on lockdown right now) feel the same in so many ways!

.

There’s inner work being done to each one of us as we lose our freedom and adapt to new normals. ★★★★★ What are YOU learning these days that you know you’ll be a better person for?