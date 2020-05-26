“KC Concepcion reveals PCOS is the reason why she has not made a showbiz comeback yet”

KC Concepcion revealed that she has been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS.

In an interview with Tim Yap on his YouTube channel, the actress shared that her condition is the reason why she has not made a showbiz come back yet despite signing a management deal with Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. in February.

“I am super grateful for work. I want to be super open about this because it’s something I also want to talk about in the future. I was diagnosed with PCOS,” she relayed.

She added, “I always want to be at my best. I want to be physically fit. I want to look good. I want to get my body tight. When I look good, I feel good and that’s what you serve people on screen. It’s as simple as that.”

KC remarked that she wants to share more information about her condition in the future to help more ladies become more aware about it.

“I know a lot of women who have it. It’s quite common in a way but not a lot of people talk about it. That’s something I want to talk about in depth later on in the future na because I don’t think right now is the time. Wala pa ako masyadong information about it,” she stated.

Her OB GYN in the U.S. has been helping her deal with the condition.

She added that she has been taking good care of her health.

“Everyone goes through their own thing. I’m super healthy now. I eat so well. I take supplements. I try to be as active as I can be. Especially now, in this situation, you want to make sure that healthy ka,” she stated.