“KC Concepcion reveals she once worked as a secretary in Paris”

KC Concepcion reminds her followers on Instagram to not worry about her health and weight condition.

In her Instagram post last January 29 where she shared that she once worked as an admin assistant/secretary for a press agency in Europe, KC Concepcion also took time to acknowledge and respond to comments from her fans. But when one thread ended up being a commentary on whether or not she is dealing with a weight and thyroid problem, the actress-model did not confirm or deny any condition but just told the netizens not to worry because she already has her own medical doctors taking care of her health.

This is not the first time KC has addressed the issue regarding her weight.

Last year, a netizen left a comment on her Instagram and said “ang taba na ni KC.”

The actress replied, “Hi dear, pag pumayat ako will you cheer for me or bash mo pa rin ako?”

KC stressed in her past interviews that her focus is not on having a thin body.

“It’s about being healthy and having a happy body. Dapat healthy and happy ‘yung mind at ‘yung katawan.” In the industry she’s in, there are a lot of expectations of women. “A lot of those tend to be so physical. First of all, you’re expected to be so thin and fit. Sa genes namin, hindi kami tingting, ‘di ba? I don’t believe in totally supporting being really big, because then it can mean na hindi ka healthy. Hindi din naman ako okay sa anorexic na payat. I’ve always believed in having a healthy body. I really spend a lot of time getting healthier and learning about my body.”