“KC Concepcion shares father Gabby Concepcion’s best heartbreak advice for her”

KC Concepcion shares just how close she really is to father Gabby Concepcion.

Despite her parent’s short-lived marriage, KC Concepcion is happy to maintain a close relationship with her father Gabby Concepcion. For Father’s Day last June 21, the 35-year-old actress-singer revealed how she enjoys the outdoors while bonding with her father and how he helps her get over a heartbreak with some sound advice. The model-turned-businesswoman who is the eldest daughter of Sharon Cuneta also revealed she and her dad enjoy bouncing ideas off each other on what to put into their respective YouTube channels.

She wrote,

“Papa @concepciongabby ♥️ Our long, 3 hour talks over the phone are so special, he always keeps in touch and checks up on me and likes to spend time even when we are apart. I love all our Thai/Japanese dinners, or our kayak dates in the middle of the sea. We have always bonded over the ocean and telling stories over good fresh seafood… Papa is like a buddy to me, we are not just father and daughter but we are good friends too. The past may not have been ideal nor perfect but what counts is what we do to make up for lost time today, and in the future. We laugh about his YouTube vlogs, he gets passionate about brainstorming for mine (The KC Diaries), he constantly encourages me to work hard and believe in myself. When I am heartbroken, he says, ‘As time stretches, people change. You will see the true character of the people around you and who will stay in your life as time stretches.’ He’s right. And I’m glad that although I lost him once, that he came back to my life and stayed. ️”