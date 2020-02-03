“KC Concepcion signs with Cornerstone Entertainment, stirs speculation of showbiz comeback”

Is KC Concepcion poised for a showbiz comeback?

This was the speculation among fans of the singer-actress after announcing on Saturday that she has signed with talent management and entertainment events company, Cornerstone Entertainment Inc.

“Thank you to the whole team, my friends and fellow artists at [Cornerstone] for having me as part of your family—officially!” wrote KC, who said that W Talent Management will work alongside them as agents, in an Instagram post.

“What would you guys want to see me do this year?” she added.

In its official announcement, Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. said it’s “glad to have our long time friend, KC Concepcion, as part of our ever growing family.”

KC joins the roster of celebrities handled by the said talent management, including Kris Aquino, Julia Montes, Catriona Gray, Sam Milby, and KZ Tandingan.

It was in 2014 when the daughter of Megastar Sharon Cuneta said that she was taking a break from showbiz to pursue her studies abroad. Her last projects were the action-biopic “Boy Golden: Shoot-to-Kill” and melodrama series “Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala” in 2013.