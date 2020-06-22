“KC Concepcion thanks Francis Pangilinan: ‘The one who completed my sense of family’”

KC Concepcion thanks stepdad Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan on Father’s Day.

After her mom Sharon Cuneta split with Gabby Concepcion when she was still young, KC Concepcion revealed in a recent Instagram post that it was actually her stepfather Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan who gave her a father figure and helped raise her when they were living in the U.S. Last June 21, Sunday, KC shared an Instagram post detailing all her memorable memories with Kiko growing up.

She wrote,

“Dad- The one who completed my sense of family when he married my mother. He taught me about ‘adulting’ or mature things- how to be responsible, and WOKE (I was 12 going on 13 when we officially became a family). When we lived in Boston, he arranged our daily schedule and did everything for our family to function well even while mom, he, and I were all studying at the same time! Dad in Harvard Kennedy school of government, mom in Boston College, and me in Beaver Country Day School. He not only brought me to my dental appointments, ice skating training, and to see my favorite musical bands, he also cheered the loudest at soccer games and skating competitions. ⛸ ️At home, he taught me how to do household chores, assigned me my favorite chore which was doing the dishes, and taught me how to do the groceries, budget my money, maintain a diary, and also toughen up because ‘life is hard and not always fair.’ I’m forever thankful for the patience, discipline, support and order he put into our lives. I still remember how proud i was as a teen to finally have someone to call Dad. 🖤@kiko.pangilinan #HappyFathersDay”