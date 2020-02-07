“KC Concepcion to launch own YouTube channel”

KC Concepcion can soon add “vlogger” to her growing list of titles under her belt.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the singer-actress revealed that she will be launching her own YouTube channel this Saturday, February 8.

“THANK YOU all for the most amazing ride of my life. To be able to share my heart and world with you is one of the greatest gifts. Thank you for being with me through all my ups and downs—you inspire me to live my best life! I’m here to encourage you to do the same! YOU asked for this… Your wish is my command,” wrote KC to a teaser of her YouTube channel, titled The KC Diaries.

A separate trailer, which was uploaded this Friday, revealed that the vlog will revolve around KC’s adventures and experiences in her beloved country and the rest of the world.

KC now joins the growing list of local celebrities who have dabbled into vlogging, including Alex Gonzaga, Heart Evangelista, Kathryn Bernardo, and Julia Barretto.