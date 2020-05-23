“KC Concepcion undergoes COVID-19 rapid test, gets negative result”

KC Concepcion has tested negative for the coronavirus after undergoing a rapid test, the actress-singer announced on Friday, May 22.

KC Concepcion has tested negative for the coronavirus after undergoing a rapid test, the actress-singer announced on Friday, May 22.

KC, 35, shared the results of her COVID-19 test on Instagram, saying she’s happy staying home has served her well.

“Maybe next week I’ll start going to the shops to pick up wine and food,” she said.

Since the declaration of a lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, KC has been in self-isolation at her own home with her pet dogs.

In an Instagram post, the daughter of Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion said that the that the lockdown had her reminiscing about her time as a university student in a foreign land.

“I feel like I’m back there now, thrown into something new, something unfamiliar, something different… and succeeding in the situations you find yourself in… as we all learn so much more about how to do LIFE in these bewildering times,” she wrote.

“How to do things, how to feel things, how to stay disciplined, how to manage your emotions, how to empathize, how to support yourself, not getting it right all the time, but staying the course and picking yourself back up again. Not knowing what the next thing is gonna be, but going with the flow and just doing it. I’m back to the everydayness of life where there are ups and downs, scary times and then finding pleasure all around,” she said.