“KC Montero, 120 others arrested in Makati resto-bar for allegedly violating social distancing protocols”

Multimedia host Casey Miller, more popularly known as KC Montero, and his wife were among the 121 people who were nabbed at a high-end resto-bar in Makati Sunday for allegedly violating community quarantine guidelines against mass gathering.

Makati police conducted an operation at the resto-bar located at the 18th floor of a condominium in Salcedo Village, Barangay Bel-Air after they received reports that it previously held exclusive gatherings without observing physical distancing, according to ABS-CBN News.

Makati City remains under general community quarantine, which prohibits bars from reopening. Meanwhile, restaurants and cafes are only allowed to operate at 30 percent of its capacity.

According to KC, he and his wife only went there for dinner.

“That place was open before so parang feeling ko, okay. Why were they open if they’re not allowed to open? Maybe that’s my fault, I didn’t do my research. So feeling ko, they’re allowed to be open. So I went,” he said.

Following the raid, police arrested 91 customers and around 19 employees of the establishment. They were brought to the Brgy Guadalupe Nuevo Gym to maintain physical distancing.

Those arrested will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases Law, according to Makati Police Chief PCol Oscar Jacildo.