KC Montero Claims Matteo Confronting Alex Gonzaga is a Prank

KC Montero Defends Alex Gonzaga, Matteo Guidicelli Confrontation is a Prank

KC MONTERO – American DJ has clarified that actor Matteo Guidicelli confronting Alex Gonzaga in Lunch Out Loud is just a prank.

Because of her offensive comments about their “exes,” “Tropang LOL” host Alex came under fire from online users due to the altercation with fellow host Matteo. This prompted host KC to respond.

KC clarified that when Matteo urged Alex to stop making jokes about their ex-boyfriends, he was merely joking. According to KC, the part where Matteo joked was cut so Alex was criticized.

“So here’s the video in its entirety, clearly it was a joke from the beginning. It was a prank but unfortunately some edited the video. Meanwhile, Alex Gonzaga is being bashed this,” he wrote in his caption.

So here’s the video in its entirety, clearly it was a joke from the beginning. It was a prank but unfortunately some edited the video. Meanwhile Alex Gonzaga is being bashed this. pic.twitter.com/RrsGyhme9A — KC Montero (@KCMontero) August 12, 2022

In this video, Matteo appears to be informing Alex about his jokes in a serious manner. However, there is a continuation that they only discussed Alex’s nail at the conclusion. The actual footage demonstrates how the ostensibly serious conversation was really just a ruse.

KC further emphasized that she should receive an apology from the people who are phoning Alex to demand a public apology. After it went viral last Thursday, the actor has since clarified his message to the co-host of “Lunch Out Loud.”

In an interview, Matteo said that his punchline was ultimately removed on television, changing the meaning of his claim. Additionally, he claimed that since he sent Alex his message, some individuals have been disparaging her.

READ ALSO: “Ang Probinsyano” Ends After Seven Years

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.