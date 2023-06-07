KCM Trade Expands Its Services with the Grand Opening of its Vietnam Office

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KCM Trade celebrated the official establishment of its Vietnam office with a grand banquet at Pullman Saigon Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. The event was attended by KCM Trade Group CEO Ryan Tsui, KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer, Vietnamese investor TraderViet, and the KCM Trade Thailand team.

The opening of the Vietnam office signifies KCM Trade’s commitment to better serve its Vietnamese clients and actively participate in the local financial industry. This strategic move aims to solidify KCM Trade’s position in the Vietnamese market, creating more business opportunities for its clients. The company intends to provide innovative financial solutions and excellent customer service to clients in Southeast Asia.

The Vietnam office is led by Tony Cao, the newly appointed Vietnam Regional Manager, and his team of experts. They will offer personalized services, innovative financial solutions, and educational platforms to Vietnamese traders and brokers, assisting them in achieving their financial goals. Tony has extensive experience in the financial industry, having worked for various companies in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, including key positions at Exness Ltd Vietnam, Mtrading Ltd Vietnam, and Multibank Vietnam.

The banquet event was a spectacular affair, featuring promotional videos and captivating performances by professional dance troupes. The audience was entertained with an LED light stage show and engaging games where guests had the opportunity to win attractive prizes, including Apple products like the iPad 10.2-inch, MacBook Air, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The establishment of the Vietnam office will strengthen KCM Trade’s ties with the local financial industry and provide clients with more opportunities for success. The company looks forward to collaborating with Vietnamese counterparts to explore the limitless possibilities of the financial market. KCM Trade remains dedicated to providing excellent financial services and professional support, working together to create a better future.