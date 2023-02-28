Ke Huy Quan, Cara Delevingne and Angela Bassett Shine in De Beers Jewellers at The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awardsde beers.jpeg

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach – 28 February 2023 – De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actors Ke Huy Quan, Angela Bassett, and Cara Delevingne at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, honouring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television.

From left to right: Angela Bassett, Cara Delevingne and Ke Huy Quan in De Beers Jewellers

Key Huy Quan shined in striking Ascending Shadows brooch from The Alchemist of Light High Jewellery collection featuring a 2.70 carat oval fancy grey central diamond set in striking blue aluminium as he made history as the first Asian male to win a SAG award in film for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Angela Bassett, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, was radiant in Talisman High Jewellery drop earrings and matching ring featuring rough and polished fancy yellow and white diamonds complementing her vibrant yellow gown.

Making her first SAG Award appearance as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Cara Delevingne, shined in Midnight Aura necklace from The Alchemist of Light High Jewellery collection, featuring a 20.57 carat pear shaped diamond, and matching diamond stud earrings.

#DeBeers #DeBeersHK #naturaldiamonds

