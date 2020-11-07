“Keann Johnson on starring in his first BL film: ‘I’ve learned that true love knows no boundaries’”

‘The Boy Foretold by the Stars’ actor Keann Johnson talks about working on his first major film project.

After starting out in showbiz as a model when he was 14 years old, Keann Johnson shared how he ended up in acting.

“It wasn’t really 100% showbiz, I started off in modeling. My mom pushed me to do modeling work. At first I was medyo adamant about it pero eventuallu na-realize ko na I’m starting to like it and get a feel of what I’m doing. Then dun ako in-approach ng first manager ko where he pushed me to do commercials and then eventually that’s when I met my manager now si Tyrone Escalante. After commercials dun ako na-push na mag-audition sa GMA and then that’s when I went into film na rin. That’s where I got my first movie na Santigwar then dire-diretso na until my role in The Boy Foretold by The Stars,” he shares during the film’s mediacon held earlier this month.

The Boy Foretold By The Stars is a romantic comedy movie about two boys, who through the help of a fortune teller, find each other at an optional school retreat called Journey with the Lord.

Playing the role of a senior high school student named Luke, Keann said he can relate to his character’s faith in the power of fate. “The only problem that I see in Luke and in myself is way too much of my decisions I rely on fate. For example, even if it’s just a minor thing, should I buy a cheese burger or a spaghetti, I do a coin toss to decide which one I wanted. But I really want a cheeseburger. But the spaghetti is also so good. The coin helps guide you towards that decision,” he explained.

After shooting the film, Keann shared the new lessons he has learned about life and the LGBTQ community. “I’ve learned that true love knows no boundaries or genders, and that it is possible to be happy no matter who you are with, even if it is not what others want for you. I know that being a part of the LGBT community is very difficult and that they go through obstacles that majority of the people do not have to endure and it amazes how strong, patient, empathetic, and very determined they can be in times of challenges or difficulties kasi normal na lang for them yun and I think we need to as a part of this community to be more engaging and accepting of all types of people without having to be judged by your choice of love,” he shared.

The Boy Foretold by the Stars stars Keann Johnson and Adrian Lindayag and is directed by Dolly Dulu.