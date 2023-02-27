Kee’ahn, John Butler, Russell Morris and More Added to Bluesfest Melbourne

A handful of new artists have been added to Bluesfest’s upcoming event in Melbourne in April. Veteran singer-guitarist John Butler, soul singer Kee’ahn, Russell Morris, Rod Paine and Karen Lee Andrews, and bluesman Frank Sultana will all now be appearing at the two-day event.

They join a lineup featuring the likes of Buddy Guy, The Doobie Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Robert Glasper, Keb’ Mo, and more. Check out the full updated lineup below.

Kee’ahn: ‘Better Things’

[embedded content]

The Melbourne event, which is being held at the Convention & Exhibition Centre, marks the first time ever that Bluesfest has expanded into Victoria from its home in the Northern Rivers.

It hasn’t exactly been the smoothest run-up to the festival: in mid-February, Bluesfest announced that controversial band Sticky Fingers would be added to the lineup, which caused a significant backlash across social media and from high-profile artists such as Jaguar Jonze. Festival Director Peter Noble dug his heels in, defending the band in interviews and in subsequent press statements, urging the public to “give the band a chance at rehabilitation”. He described the band – who have faced accusations of racism, sexism, and transphobia – as the “bad boys” of Australian music.

Following the announcement, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard publicly cancelled their appearance at the festival, writing in a statement that Bluesfest had chosen to promote content that was in opposition to their values. A few days later Sampa The Great was also removed from the lineup, and in a statement to Double J her team explained they contracted Bluesfest “within an hour of receiving the embargoed press release and seeing the remainder of the lineup”.

Bluesfest Melbourne 2023

ASH GRUNWALD

BACKSLIDERS

BUDDY GUY

CHAIN

CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM

C.W. STONEKING & HIS PRIMITIVE HORN ORCHESTRA

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

ERIC GALES

EUGENE HIDEAWAY BRIDGES

FOOLS

GEOFF ACHISON & THE SOULDIGGERS

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS

HENRY WAGONS

KALEO

KASEY CHAMBERS

KEB’ MO

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA

PAOLO NUTINI

ROBERT GLASPER

SHAUN KIRK

THE SOUL REBELS with TALIB KWELI and GZA

SOUTHERN AVENUE

STEVE EARLE

XAVIER RUDD

JOHN BUTLER

KEE’AHN

FRANK SULTANA

RUSSELL MORRIS

ROD PAINE & KAREN LEE ANDREWS

Saturday, 8th April – Sunday, 9th April 2023 – Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, VIC

Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster

