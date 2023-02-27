Kee’ahn, John Butler, Russell Morris and More Added to Bluesfest Melbourne

A handful of new artists have been added to Bluesfest’s upcoming event in Melbourne in April. Veteran singer-guitarist John Butler, soul singer Kee’ahn, Russell Morris, Rod Paine and Karen Lee Andrews, and bluesman Frank Sultana will all now be appearing at the two-day event.
They join a lineup featuring the likes of Buddy Guy, The Doobie Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Robert Glasper, Keb’ Mo, and more. Check out the full updated lineup below.
Kee’ahn: ‘Better Things’
The Melbourne event, which is being held at the Convention & Exhibition Centre, marks the first time ever that Bluesfest has expanded into Victoria from its home in the Northern Rivers.
It hasn’t exactly been the smoothest run-up to the festival: in mid-February, Bluesfest announced that controversial band Sticky Fingers would be added to the lineup, which caused a significant backlash across social media and from high-profile artists such as Jaguar Jonze. Festival Director Peter Noble dug his heels in, defending the band in interviews and in subsequent press statements, urging the public to “give the band a chance at rehabilitation”. He described the band – who have faced accusations of racism, sexism, and transphobia – as the “bad boys” of Australian music.
Following the announcement, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard publicly cancelled their appearance at the festival, writing in a statement that Bluesfest had chosen to promote content that was in opposition to their values. A few days later Sampa The Great was also removed from the lineup, and in a statement to Double J her team explained they contracted Bluesfest “within an hour of receiving the embargoed press release and seeing the remainder of the lineup”.
Bluesfest Melbourne 2023
- ASH GRUNWALD
- BACKSLIDERS
- BUDDY GUY
- CHAIN
- CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM
- C.W. STONEKING & HIS PRIMITIVE HORN ORCHESTRA
- THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
- ERIC GALES
- EUGENE HIDEAWAY BRIDGES
- FOOLS
- GEOFF ACHISON & THE SOULDIGGERS
- GREENSKY BLUEGRASS
- HENRY WAGONS
- KALEO
- KASEY CHAMBERS
- KEB’ MO
- LUCINDA WILLIAMS
- MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA
- PAOLO NUTINI
- ROBERT GLASPER
- SHAUN KIRK
- THE SOUL REBELS with TALIB KWELI and GZA
- SOUTHERN AVENUE
- STEVE EARLE
- XAVIER RUDD
- JOHN BUTLER
- KEE’AHN
- FRANK SULTANA
- RUSSELL MORRIS
- ROD PAINE & KAREN LEE ANDREWS
Dates & Venue
Saturday, 8th April – Sunday, 9th April 2023 – Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, VIC
Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster
Further Reading
Sampa the Great is the Latest Artist to Pull Out of Bluesfest
Bluesfest’s Peter Noble Releases Statement Regarding His Decision to Give Sticky Fingers a “Chance at Rehabilitation”