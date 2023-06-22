Kee’ahn Returns with New Alice Ivy-Produced Single ‘Sunsets’

Singer-songwriter Kee’ahn has shared a new single, ‘Sunsets’. The Yalanji, Jirrbal and Badulaig artist’s new song was produced by Alice Ivy. Anchored by blissed-out guitars and thumping sub-bass, Kee’ahn says the new single is “about pausing and connecting with spirit and country. It’s about being present, listening and remembering what’s important.”

They continue: “‘Sunsets’ was produced by Alice Ivy, who was so fun to work with. She has a sunny positive energy, and I learned so much from being in the studio with her. I feel like we really painted the picture of longing to swim in waterfalls, run along the sand and chase after golden hour.” The new single arrives alongside a Justin Macawili-directed video, which you can watch below.

Kee’ahn – ‘Sunsets’

[embedded content]

The accompanying video captures Kee’ahn on a four-day road trip, showcasing some of their favourite places up home in North Queensland. Those include their hometown of Gurambilbarra/Townsville, Yunbenun/Magnetic Island, Mission Beach/Djiru Country, and Mossman Gorge/Yalanji Country.

“We drove for hours together, at each stop introducing ourselves to country just like my parents taught me. We filmed through tropical rain storms, up at the crack of dawn, scaling rocks and swimming in gorges, capturing some really beautiful, magical moments.”

Kee’ahn released their debut single, ‘Better Things’, back in 2020, with Music Feeds calling it one of the best tracks of 2020. Later that year, they received the Archie Roach Foundation Award at the 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards.

Kee’ahn has released a string of standalone tracks since then. In 2021, for instance, they were commissioned by Melbourne’s RISING Festival to cover Moses Sumney‘s ‘Man on the Moon’. Last year, they released a song as part of French music festival So Frenchy So Chic, and recorded a track for ABC series Summer Love.

Further Reading

Kee’ahn On Placing Their Story Of Heartbreak And Healing Front & Centre

Watch Dallas Woods & Kee’ahn Cover Fat Joe’s ‘What’s Luv’ For Triple J Like A Version

Music Feeds’ Favourite Trans and Gender Diverse Australian Artists