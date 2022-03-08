Keego Mobility Debuts Purpose-Built Delivery Ebike and Leasing Program at Taipei Cycle show

TAIPEI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — All over the world, the Last Mile Delivery market for groceries, restaurant food and e-commerce purchases has grown exponentially. While extremely convenient for consumers, this has also led to an increased environmental cost.

To help the industry get greener, Keego Mobility is unveiling their purpose-built delivery ebike KG4 at the Taipei Cycle show, taking place March 9-12, 2022.



The KG4 is a sturdy, purpose built ebike designed to withstand the rigors of daily commercial use. It comes with one 14Ah battery as standard with the option for an additional battery which gives a range more than enough to keep the rider on the road long after their shift ends.

The step-through design makes it easy to get on and off and park the KG4 even when it is fully loaded with cargo.

With a total cargo capacity of over 65 kilograms, the KG4 can accommodate larger grocery orders in a safe and reliable manner.

According to Mahyar Ghassemi, Sales Manager EMEA for Keego Mobility, “it is important that we right-size our delivery vehicles. Delivering small items like a restaurant meal using a car makes no sense from an environmental or cost perspective. At the same time, some companies have been using consumer ebikes which often break down, leading to unreliable operations and low profitability.”

Keego Mobility is also taking the chance during the show to connect with its home market by promoting its Keego Delivery Ebike Leasing Program. Taiwan has a very large and convenient delivery industry with nearly 100,000 drivers, most of them driving gas-powered scooters with the noise and pollution that that entails as well as high operational and maintenance costs.

“We are very happy that so many drivers are showing their interest in our offer to lease our strong, clean, affordable KG4 delivery ebike,” says Julia Chiu, the Keego manager responsible.

About Keego Mobility

Keego Mobility is a Taiwan-based provider of complete delivery solutions. Founded by an international team with experience from the bicycle and IT industries, they enable Last Mile Delivery companies large and small to lower total cost of ownership and environmental impact by using ebikes specifically designed and built for the heavy, commercial use as a delivery vehicle.

Website: https://keegomobility.com

