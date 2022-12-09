KEENON Robotics Joins Hands with SGST at FOODtech Japan 2022, Bringing Cutting-Edge Robotic Solutions

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KEENON Robotics (“KEENON”), a leading global intelligent service robotic company, debuted its latest service robot solutions with its new partner SGST Co., Ltd (“SGST”) at the FOODtech Japan exhibition which was held from December 7-9 in Tokyo, Japan. KEENON showcased its DINERBOT T5 and T8, BUTLERBOT W3 and the latest addition DINERBOT T5 Pro robots at the leading B2B trade show for food factory automation, smart restaurant and kitchen technologies.

Major food manufacturers and restaurants from all over Japan participated in this year’s edition of the trade show, which is committed to providing solutions to the growing challenges facing the industry, such as labor shortages, through the improvement of working environments in food factories and restaurants through the utilization of advanced technologies including robots, IoT and AI.

SGST is one of the first system integrators to work on the world’s most advanced solutions in the IoT and AI fields, providing efficient solutions to B2B customers in Japan with agile development techniques based on rapid prototyping. KEENON’s partnership with SGST will further advance both its product and market development in Japan.

“We’re honored to be at FOODtech with SGST, and to announce them as our new partners. KEENON offers a wide range of robotic technologies and solutions for the food service industry, and we are delighted to introduce our latest DINERBOT T5 Pro to the Japanese market,” said Tom Wang, Head of Sales, Japan of KEENON.

Yasumitsu Kojika, Representative Director of SGST, said: “As embodied in SGST’s company values, we will constantly create the value of human resources, the value of products and the value of companies, and we’re delighted to partner with KEENON Robotics and continue to make contributions to the development of Japan.”

KEENON robots are equipped with a self-developed and fully autonomous positioning and navigation system that are coupled with highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies to adapt to a variety of complex real-world application scenarios, with an auto-charging function to enable safe, reliable and efficient service robot solutions.

DINERBOT T5 Pro

The T5 Pro is equipped with the new generation robust chassis that adopts a multi-link damping shock-absorbing system, which has excelling stability and can adapt to complex environments. The new PID control algorithm ensures efficient food delivery with stable acceleration, braking and turning during operation.

The robot also features three tray sensor radars which can intelligently detect the picking and placing status, reminding users to take the meals with lighting, voice and text. Its Three Stereo Vision sensors can identify steps and actively avoid people’s feet to prevent the robot from falling over or hurting people, plus soft rubber for bottom collision protection to ensure safety.

DINERBOT T5 and T8

The tray-serving food runner robots can assist human waiters to swiftly serve and return used plates, easing the burden of restaurant staff so that they can focus more on customer service and other tasks, while reducing delivery error and greatly improving service efficiency and consistency.

BUTLERBOT W3

A delivery robot that redefines the hotel guest experience especially in the aspects of safety and efficiency. The robot can take the elevator autonomously to designated floors at any time of the day or night, providing zero-contact and privacy-conscious room delivery services.

KEENON also offers a premium after-sales service program to provide one-stop repair and maintenance services to global customers.

About KEENON Robotics

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

About SGST Co., Ltd.

SGST is a system integrator that aims to be one of the first to work on cutting-edge solutions in and outside of Japan in the fields of IoT and AI, and to quickly introduce them to Japanese customers. It features an agile development method based on rapid prototyping, and demonstrates superiority in short-term, high-speed delivery.