Keep your home safe with Arlo’s 10.10 deals on smart security solutionsArlo-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 October 2022 – Who says money cannot buy peace of mind? Arlo’s extensive range of smart security solutions, from cameras to doorbells and chimes, will help keep a watchful eye on your property and protect your loved ones while you are away.

With 10.10 just around the corner, Arlo is offering a slew of exciting deals across its portfolio of industry-leading smart home security solutions, including the Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera and Arlo Essential Wireless Doorbell among others. No better time than now to give your home that extra layer of protection!

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera

The versatile Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera features advanced technologies such as 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver superior video quality whether day or night, outdoor or indoor. Easily connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or a complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Its two-way audio allows users to have crystal-clear communication, while the built-in smart siren wards off any unwanted visitors on the property.

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera: SGD349 (Retail price: SGD399)



Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera – five-unit bundle: SGD1,399 (Retail price: SGD1,889)

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell

Capturing what most traditional video doorbells can’t, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell gives you a complete view of your front door with its optimised 1:1 aspect ratio and 1536*1536 HD video with HDR, so you can see visitors from head-to-toe and easily spot delivery packages on the ground. It also offers direct-to-mobile video calls, clear, two-way audio and personalised alerts to allow users to quickly reply to guests or take action. To top it off, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell’s wire-free set-up, full weather resistance, night vision and built-in siren make it an effective yet easy, fuss-free way to provide your front door with always-on security.

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: $269 (Retail price: $329)

Arlo’s 10.10 promotions will run from 10 to 12 October 2022, and are available at Kaira – Arlo’s official distributor – as well as Lazada, Shopee, Amazon, Challenger and Harvey Norman.

For more information on Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/.

