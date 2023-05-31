Kelela, Autechre Lead New Melbourne Festival Now or Never

The first acts for new Melbourne festival Now or Never have been revealed. The inaugural, 17-day program will run throughout the city’s venues from Thursday, 17th August to Saturday, 2nd September. One of the venues utilised will be the historic Royal Exhibition Building, marking the first large-scale live music performances in the building in over two decades.

Artists who will perform at the Royal Exhibition Building as part of Now or Never include an Australian-exclusive performance by American R&B singer Kelela, supported by serpentwithfeet, on Sunday, 27th August.

Kelela – ‘On the Run’

[embedded content]

English electronic duo Autechre will headline a night of live electronic music in total darkness at the venue on Friday, 25th August, in tandem with a psychedelic, 3D audio-visual experience created by British artist Max Cooper. UK producer Actress will also perform, along with Bristol duo Giant Swan.

The Royal Exhibition Building will also host Orchestra Victoria’s take on Steve Reich’s Music for 18 Musicians on Thursday, 24th August, accompanied by a 16-metre-high video work by Jesse Woolston. On Saturday, 26th August, a club night co-hosted by Untitled Group will be headlined by German house and techno producer Âme and also feature Axel Boman, CC:Disco!, Ayebatonye and dameeeela.

“For the first time in more than two decades, Now or Never will bring large-scale live music back to the spectacular Royal Exhibition Building – with an unmissable line-up that celebrates our incredible homegrown talent, alongside ground-breaking work from international artists,” Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said.

Now or Never’s full program will be announced in late June. For now, you can find more information about its first program announcement and buy tickets here.

