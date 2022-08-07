Kelis Responds To Beyoncé Removing ‘Milkshake’ Interpolation: ‘I Won’

Kelis has responded to the controversy surrounding the inclusion of an interpolation of her 2003 single ‘Milkshake’ on the new Beyoncé album. The singer took to Instagram recently to hit back at fans, noting that she “won” in the grand scheme of things.

The controversy first began upon the release of Beyoncé’s Renaissance album at the end of July. Kelis spoke out against the track ‘Energy’, which included an interpolation of her own song ‘Milkshake’, labelling its use as “theft”.

Kelis has responded to the Beyoncé controversy on social media:

In the days after the album’s release, it was reported that the interpolation had been removed from digital versions of the album, though no official statement from Beyoncé was issued. Now, as the likes of Complex have reported, Kelis has been responding to the situation by way of comments from Beyoncé fans on social posts completely unrelated to the controversy.

In a series of posts shared by the publication, Kelis can be seen referring to Beyoncé’s “beyhive” fanbase as “a joke” and a “cult”, disputing the claim that she’s a “cry baby”, while also asserting her belief that “you can’t be afraid to speak up for yourself no matter how big the bully’s [sic]”. While responding to another fan who simply wrote that “the sample is gone”, Kelis was concise in her response; “I won lol only a moron wouldn’t understand that”.

The controversy surrounding Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ was only one of a handful of storms related to Beyoncé’s new album, with her track ‘Heated’ coming under fire for the use of ableist language. The controversial line in question was later changed.

