Kelly Lee Owens Announces 2022 Australian Headline Shows

Kelly Lee Owens is returning to Australia for a trio of headline shows this October.

The Welsh songwriter and producer has announced an East Coast tour, with shows locked for Thursday, 20th October at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, Friday, 21st October at the Metro Theatre in Sydney, and Saturday, 22nd October at The Brightside in Brisbane.

Owens’ maiden Aussie headline run follows on from her live debut at January’s Sydney Festival, and a sold-out performance at Melbourne Rising in June.

She’ll be supported at her forthcoming Sydney and Melbourne shows by Filipino-Australian electronic artist, Juno Mamba.

Today’s tour announcement follows the release of Owens’ third studio album, LP.8, which was recorded during a snowy winter in Oslo and co-produced by Norwegian noise musician Lasse Marhaug.

Kelly also wrote and recorded the bespoke track ‘Unity’, released last year as the official theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be held here in Australia (and New Zealand) in 2023.

You can peep her full list of Aussie tour dates below.

Kelly Lee Owens Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 20th October 2022 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 21st October 2022 – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 22nd October 2022 – The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

