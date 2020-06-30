“Kelsey Merritt, hindi nahihiyang ipakita ang stretch marks”

Kelsey Merritt, nais maging body-positive advocate.

Kahit hinahangaan ng marami dahil sa pagiging sikat na fashion model ay very vocal si Kelsey Merritt na may mga flaws din siya sa kanyang katawan na kailangan niyang i-embrace tulad na lang ng pagkakaroon ng stretch marks.

Nag-post pa nga siya kamakailan lang ng larawan sa kanyang Instagram account na kitang-kita ang kanyang stretch marks sa butt na hinangaan ng netizens.

Paraan daw niya ito para i-encourage ang mga kababaihan na huwag ikahiya ang anumang body flaws na meron sila at para hindi ma-pressure to look a certain way.

Ayon pa kay Kelsey, ang pagtatrabaho sa modeling industry totoong very challenging dahil dapat ang isang modelo will have yung tinatawag na ‘beauty standards.’ Pero sinusubukan daw niyang i-break ang ganitong stereotypes at maging body-positive advocate.

“I feel like as a model and as a public figure that people look up to, I sort of have the responsibility to show people that I’m real. I’m also human. I have the same things that they have.

“Like the stretch marks that they have, they are naturally occurring in a human body. It’s not something to look down upon or something that you should try to ge trid of because everyone has it.

“And if I have it, it seems crazy to me to edit my photos to make me look perfect because I’m not,” paliwanag ni Kelsey sa ginanap na virtual presscon kamakailan lang kaugnay ng pagiging contract artist niya ng Viva Artist Agency (VAA).

Idiniindin ng sikat na Fil-Am model na kung anuman ang ipino-post niya online ay yung totoo lang so her followers won’t feel as if they have to look like her in order to feel great about themselves.

Ani Kelsey, “I see that in other people and I don’t want them to feel that way through my photos. So I try to be as authentic as I can, in any way that I can and it is my responsibility as a public figure.”

Si Kelsey na naka-base ngayon sa Los Angeles, California ay nagmodelo na para sa Victoria’s Secrets at kasama sa Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue. Few days ago (June 19), she was being tapped for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line.